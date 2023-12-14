Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decking Market 2024-2028

Changing lifestyles and increasing the use of outdoor living spaces are notably driving the market growth. Decking is a popular way to add extra space to both homes and gardens. Many homeowners in the US and Canada choose backyard decks for relaxing and enjoying meals. Decking is also a preferred option for buyers because of its appealing appearance and low cost.



The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the decking market: Advantage Trim and Lumber Co., Beologic N.V., CRH Plc, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., Hardy Smith Designs Pvt. Ltd., Humboldt Redwood Company LLC, James Latham Plc, JSW STEEL Ltd., METSA GROUP, NewTechWood America Inc., Saraswati Wood Pvt. Ltd, The AZEK Co. Inc., Timber Holdings USA, Trex Co. Inc., UFP Industries Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., VETEDY GROUP, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Co., and Xylos Arteriors India Pvt Ltd

Decking Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 5.54% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend & Challenges

The growing home improvement industry is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

The home improvement industry is being driven by an increase in demand for customized outdoor design by consumers, as well as a rapid rate of urbanization. During the forecast period, the global decking market is expected to grow due to a shift in consumer preference for better home amenities, which has led to an increase in demand for products that provide enhanced comfort and convenience.

Consolidation of the global decking market is a significant challenge hindering the market growth.

Due to the increasing demand for decking, competition among established companies has intensified. As a result, they are now prioritizing aftersales services and vertical integration. Some companies have expanded their product portfolios by introducing various types of decking, such as composite, aluminum, and plastic decking.





The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The market share growth by the

residential

segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The residential construction activities in the US, Europe, and APAC are expected to drive the growth of the decking market segment. In the US, the growth of the residential decking segment will be fueled by an increase in maintenance and repair projects. The rising disposable incomes of people and rapid urbanization in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia in the APAC region are leading to the construction of new homes and public infrastructure.

