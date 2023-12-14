Neuroprosthetics Market Is Projected To Grow At 13.2% CAGR From 2023 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neuroprosthetics Market

Neuroprosthetics market is expected to grow at 13.2% CAGR from 2023 To 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 40.77 Bn by 2030 from USD 17.12 billion in 2023.

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final research report on the Neuroprosthetics Market.

Global Neuroprosthetics market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Neuroprosthetics Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

The Neuroprosthetics Market refers to the sector dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of neuroprosthetic devices. Neuroprosthetics are advanced devices designed to interface with the nervous system, aiming to restore or enhance sensory, motor, or cognitive functions in individuals with neurological impairments. These devices hold the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for people affected by conditions such as spinal cord injuries, limb amputations, neurodegenerative disorders, and more.

Neuroprosthetics Market Top Key Players:

The neuroprosthetics market key players include Medtronic, Abbott, Cochlear, Boston Scientific, Livanova, Second Sight, Med-El, Retina Implant, Sonova, Neuropace, Nevro, and others.

Industry Developments:

20 April 2023: Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced its partnership with the Climate Amplified Disease and Epidemics (CLIMADE) consortium, a group of more than 100 global scientists in public health agencies.

27 April 2023: Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced it has completed the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI), a medical device company with an innovative atherectomy system used in treating peripheral and coronary artery disease.

Regional Share Analysis:

The neuroprosthetics market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

The majority of the market share for neuroprosthetics is expected to come from North America. A large population with hearing loss and the presence of important players in this area are to blame for the dominance. Due to the availability of reasonably priced neuroprosthetics devices and the presence of a sizable geriatric population that is more susceptible to neurological disorders, Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period. This market will continue to grow steadily in Europe. However, due to rising awareness in populous nations like China and India, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Because of the region's developed infrastructure and investments in the healthcare sector by major nations like Brazil and Mexico, the market in Latin America will also continue to expand steadily. However, the strict government regulations in these nations will be a barrier to development. Due to the high price of neuroprosthetics and a shortage of qualified professionals, the market in the Middle East and South Africa will grow slowly.

Key Market Segments: Neuroprosthetics Market

Neuroprosthetics Market By type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Output Neural Prosthetics

Motor Prosthetics

Cognitive Prosthetics

Input Neural Prosthetics

Coahler Prosthetics

Retinal Prosthetics

Neuroprosthetics Market By technique, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Neuroprosthetics Market By application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Motor Neuron Disorders

Parkinson's Disease

Epilepsy

Physiological Disorder

Auditory Processing Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Kidney Disorders

Ophthalmic Disorders

Cognitive Disorders

Alzheimer's Disease

Paralysis

Strategic points covered in the Neuroprosthetics market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Neuroprosthetics market (2023-2029).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Neuroprosthetics

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Neuroprosthetics market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Neuroprosthetics market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Neuroprosthetics: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Neuroprosthetics.

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

