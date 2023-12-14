Blood Collection Tubes Market To Surpass USD 3.34 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 7.3% | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blood Collection Tubes Market

Blood Collection Tubes market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.04 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.34 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Global Blood Collection Tubes Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Blood Collection Tubes Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

The Blood Collection Tubes Market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of blood collection tubes used in healthcare settings for the collection and preservation of blood samples. These tubes are essential components of the blood collection process, enabling accurate and reliable diagnostic testing. The market is driven by the demand for various types of blood collection tubes designed to cater to different laboratory testing needs.

Blood Collection Tubes Market Top Key Players:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD),Terumo Corporation,QIAGEN N.V.,Greiner Bio-One International GmbH,Sarstedt AG & Co. KG,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,FL Medical S.r.l.,Smiths Medical,Haemonetics Corporation,Medtronic plc,Nipro Corporation,Kabe Labortechnik GmbH,Cardinal Health, Inc.,Vital Diagnostics (a division of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics),Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.,Barkey GmbH & Co. KG,L. Medical SRL,Improve Medical Technology Co., Ltd.,C. Diagnostics, Inc.,Demophorius Healthcare Ltd.

Industry Developments:

2nd February 20222: Abacus dx launched the latest addition to Streck's trusted blood collection tube portfolio, RNA Complete BCT. The new blood collection tube maintains cell-free RNA concentration during draw time while limiting the release of extracellular vesicles from blood cells, such as exosomes. When stored at room temperature, RNA Complete BCTTM retains these critical analytical targets for up to seven days, allowing for easy sample collection, transport, and storage.

Regional Share Analysis:

North america accounted for the largest market in the Blood collection tubes market. North America accounted for the 38 % market share of the global market value. The region is at the forefront of adopting new medical technologies and innovations. The constant integration of advanced technologies into healthcare practices has led to a higher adoption rate of sophisticated blood collection tubes. North America has stringent regulatory standards and quality control measures for medical devices, including blood collection tubes. Compliance with these standards is a prerequisite for market entry, ensuring that products meet high-quality benchmarks. North America is a hub for medical research and development activities. Ongoing research studies, clinical trials, and diagnostic advancements fuel the demand for specialized blood collection tubes designed for specific applications.

Many leading companies in the blood collection tubes market are headquartered or have a significant presence in North America. These companies leverage the advanced healthcare ecosystem and cater to the diverse needs of healthcare providers in the region. There is a growing awareness of the importance of preventive healthcare in North America. Routine blood testing is a key component of preventive healthcare, driving the demand for blood collection tubes in wellness checkups and screenings. The aging population in North America is more prone to chronic illnesses, increasing the need for diagnostic testing. Additionally, the demographic trends contribute to a steady demand for blood collection tubes.

Key Market Segments: Blood Collection Tubes Market

Blood Collection Tubes Market by Product Type 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Serum Separating Tube

Plasma Separation Tube

Rapid Serum Tubes

Heparin Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Others

Blood Collection Tubes Market by Material Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Glass

Plastics

Blood Collection Tubes Market by End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Diagnostic Centers

Healthcare Centers

Research and Development Centers

Strategic points covered in the Blood Collection Tubes market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Blood Collection Tubes market (2023-2030).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Blood Collection Tubes

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Blood Collection Tubes market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Blood Collection Tubes market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2030).

... To be continued

Global Blood Collection Tubes: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Blood Collection Tubes.

