ZIRAXIA WALLET Unveils Layer 1 Blockchain, Redefining Efficiency And Global Accessibility

Helping developers at all stages of development, ZIRAXIA's mission goes beyond being just a public chain. It focuses on discovering and supporting innovative, high-potential developers and projects. ZIRAXIA chain will continuously improve the efficiency of Ethereum, providing supplementary expansion and support for the Ethereum ecosystem.



By leveraging ZIRAXIA WALLET's comprehensive web3 ecosystem, the chain aims to become the birthplace of innovative technologies and businesses, establishing a complete cycle of technology development, application promotion, and efficient transactions.



Key Highlights of ZIRAXIA WALLET



Strategic Shift to Layer 1: By building a Layer 1 blockchain, ZIRAXIA Chain has enhanced its core infrastructure, offering a more robust and scalable foundation for blockchain applications. This shift signifies a commitment to providing a high-performance platform capable of supporting the growing demands of the blockchain community.



Low Transaction Fees with ZIRAXIA WALLET : Emphasizing economic accessibility, the ZIRAXIA features extremely low transaction fees, with transactions being processed for as little as 100 WOW. This approach makes blockchain participation more affordable, encouraging a wider adoption among users and developers.



Global Node Deployment for Enhanced Connectivity: Recognizing the importance of a global presence, ZIRAXIA WALLET has strategically deployed official nodes across key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Australia, Europe, and the Americas. This expansive network ensures that developers around the world can enjoy high-speed and reliable network connectivity, facilitating seamless blockchain experiences.



Exceptional Current Limit for High-Volume Processing: With an impressive current limit of 100 qps, significantly surpassing the typical 5 qps offered by other public chains, ZIRAXIA Chain sets a new standard in transaction processing. This capability is pivotal for applications requiring high transaction throughput, offering an efficient and reliable platform for various blockchain use cases.



Innovative Hybrid Proof of Stake (HPoS) Consensus Mechanism: The ZIRAXIA Chain employs the HPoS consensus mechanism, blending the benefits of Proof-of-Equity (PoE) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS). This hybrid model ensures a balance between security, speed, and cost-effectiveness, reducing transaction costs while maintaining competitive transaction speeds.



Open Source API Server : Known for its reliability, efficiency, and robust security features, ZIRAXIA WALLET remains a trusted choice in the market. Its open-end API Server enables integration with third-party software for enhanced functionality..



Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Compatibility for Seamless Integration: Continuing its alignment with Ethereum, ZIRAXIA Chain supports EVM compatibility, enabling developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) with ease. This compatibility facilitates seamless integration with the broader Ethereum ecosystem, enhancing the chain's utility and appeal.



Cross-Chain Functionality for Expanded Reach: The ZIRAXIA Chain is not limited to its native capabilities; it extends its reach through integration with 10 diverse blockchain chains, such as Base, OkEX, Velas, and ZkSync. These integrations are carefully chosen to enhance various aspects of the chain, from liquidity and security to scalability and transaction efficiency.



Empowering Developers with Resources and Support: Understanding the critical role of developers in the blockchain ecosystem, ZIRAXIA Chain is committed to providing extensive support and resources includes special funds for high-potential projects, hosting developer-centric activities, and fostering a collaborative environment for innovation and growth.



Advancing the Blockchain Industry with ZIRAXIA Chain



“The ZIRAXIA Chain is not merely a technological leap; it's a comprehensive blockchain solution designed to empower developers, streamline transactions, and expand the global reach of blockchain technology,” says Yara, VP of Marketing at ZIRAXIA.“Our transition to Layer 1, coupled with our commitment to providing a high-speed, economically accessible, and developer-friendly platform, marks a new chapter in blockchain evolution.”



The opportunity to become a validator is open to any participant in the network. Should an individual's stake rank within the Top 21, they ascend to the role of an active validator for the forthcoming period.



The operational dynamics of active validators are governed by a set of pre-established rules, under which they sequentially partake in the block packaging process. When a validator does not fulfill their block packaging duty within their designated time slot, other validators who have been less active in the recent cycle (specifically those not participating in the last half of the blocks) are randomly selected to execute this task. It is imperative that a minimum of half the number of validators, plus one, are functioning to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted operation of the blockchain.



About ZIRAXIA WALLET



As a leading innovator in the blockchain space, ZIRAXIA WALLET is dedicated to connecting users with decentralized opportunities in mining, earning, and trading. Following its strategic move to Layer 1 and a successful $30 million Series A funding round, ZIRAXIA is well-positioned to drive significant advancements in the DeFi ecosystem.

