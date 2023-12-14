Biopsy Devices Market To Hit Valued At 4.13 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.9% From 2023 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biopsy Devices Market

The global biopsy devices market was valued at 2.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach 4.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 To 2030.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Biopsy Devices Market .

Global Biopsy Devices Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Biopsy Devices Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

The Biopsy Devices Market encompasses the industry involved in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical devices specifically designed for biopsy procedures. Biopsy devices are used to obtain tissue samples from the body for diagnostic purposes, aiding in the identification and analysis of various medical conditions, including cancer and other diseases. This market plays a crucial role in the field of healthcare by providing tools for accurate and minimally invasive tissue sampling.

Biopsy Devices Market Top Key Players:

Argon Medical Devices, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Hologic, Inc., Medtronic plc., Olympus Corporation, and others.

Industry Developments:

24 February 2023: Olympus Acquired Korean Gastrointestinal Stent Company Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd. to make people's lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling.

23 April 2020: Olympus Corporation launched EVIS X1, its most advanced endoscopy system developed aiming to improve outcomes from disorders of the stomach, colon, as well as from bronchial diseases, by providing every endoscopist with innovative and proven tools.

Regional Share Analysis:

Geographically, the Biopsy Devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Europe: includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN, and the Rest of APAC

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

North America dominates the largest market for biopsy devices market. More than 39% of market revenues came from North America. Due to the existing regional companies, the area will probably continue to hold a sizable market share from 2023 To 2030. Additionally, it is predicted that the biopsy device market in this region will profit from a quickly growing demand for disposable devices and strong market penetration rates of cutting-edge technical gadgets. Also, in the North America region, Point-of-care diagnostic tools for early and secure illness detection are now widely accepted as a result of the rising occurrence of infectious diseases. Due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and sophisticated insurance and co-payment systems, the North American area dominates the industry.

Key Market Segments: Biopsy Devices Market

Biopsy Devices Market by Product, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Core Needle Biopsy

Aspiration Biopsy

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy

Biopsy Forceps

Localization Wires

Biopsy Devices Market by Technology, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

MRI Guided Biopsy

Stereotactic Guided Biopsy

Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

CT scan

Biopsy Devices Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Breast biopsy

Lung biopsy

Prostate biopsy

Kidney biopsy

Gynecological biopsy

Biopsy Devices Market by End-User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Diagnostic

Imaging Centers

Hospitals

Strategic points covered in the Biopsy Devices market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Biopsy Devices market (2023-2029).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Biopsy Devices

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Biopsy Devices market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Biopsy Devices market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Biopsy Devices: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Biopsy Devices.

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

