MP: Congress Holds Legislature Party Meeting In Kamal Nath's Absence

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress held a legislative party meeting at party headquarters in Bhopal on Thursday without the presence of state unit head Kamal Nath.

Kamal Nath's absent from the meeting have fueled speculations about whether the Congress would change the leadership in Madhya Pradesh or the veteran leader will continue till the Lok Sabha elections.

However, Kamal Nath during a public meeting in his home town Chhindwara on Wednesday has said that he has no plan to shift Delhi and will continue to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress legislatures assembled to discuss on future course of action regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha election and also to make their consensus to select the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Notably, the former LoP Govind Singh lost the assembly election from Lahar constituency of Bhind district. Several senior Congress leaders have been in race to grab this opportunity.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh addressed the legislative party meeting.

Sources told IANS that during the meeting, a consensus on next state unit chief and the LoP has been made and the final decision would be taken by the central leadership.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh (Rahul) -- LoP from 2013 to 2018 -- told media persons that all decisions will be taken by the central leadership.

Congress contested the assembly election under the leader of Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath and lost bitterly to BJP and could secure only 66 seats against 114 it had won in 2018.

