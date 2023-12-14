Fatima Sana Named Skipper For Pakistan’S Second ODI Against New Zealand As Nida Dar Ruled Out

(MENAFN- IANS) Christchurch, Dec 14 (IANS) Fast-bowler Fatima Sana has been named skipper for Pakistan's second ODI against New Zealand after regular skipper Nida Dar was ruled out of playing in the match, to be held at Hagley Oval on Friday.

In the first ODI against New Zealand at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, Nida was struck by a ball on her own bowling in the 44th over of the innings. She was subsequently taken off the field due to the impact, with Fatima being the stand-in captain.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said following an assessment by doctor on Thursday, Nida reported to have symptoms of concussion and she has been advised for a complete rest for next two days. PCB added that Nida's availability for the third ODI will be determined in due course.

Fatima will now become the 10th captain of the Pakistan women's team in the ODI format, She herself missed the recent Bangladesh series due to injury and made a remarkable comeback earning the player of the series award in Pakistan's 2-1 T20I series win over New Zealand.

In that series, Fatima bagged six wickets at an economy rate of 5.60 in the series and was named player of the match for her figures of 3-18 in the first T20I at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin earlier this month.

“It is an honor to lead the Pakistan women's side in ODIs, although the circumstances are unfortunate with Nida Dar's injury. She has been an inspiration, and I wish her a speedy recovery.”

“We had a historic T20I series win against New Zealand, and I know the players are eager to perform well in the ODI series too. Although we didn't have a good outing in the first ODI, we are all geared up to excel in tomorrow's game,” said Fatima.

In June, Fatima captained the Pakistan women's emerging team in the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup held in Hong Kong, where the side narrowly lost to Bangladesh in the semi-final.

In domestic cricket, Fatima has led PCB Blasters in the T20 Women's Cricket Tournament and took her side to victory, beating PCB Dynamites by seven runs at the Gaddafi Stadium on 9 December 2022.

PCB also said right-arm fast bowler Diana Baig, who was initially ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand due to a finger injury sustained during a practice session on the eve of the series opener, has undergone surgery on her index finger of the bowling arm. Following the surgery, Diana has been sidelined from competitive cricket for four weeks.

--IANS

nr/