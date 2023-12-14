Federal Reserve to initiate interest rate reductions in June next year

(MENAFN) Results from a recent survey have unveiled widespread expectations that the Federal Reserve is gearing up to initiate interest rate reductions in June next year, with the likelihood exceeding 50 percent. Notably, survey participants emphasized the potential for a "soft" economic decline, with indications reaching 47 percent, reflecting a 5-percentage-point increase from the previous survey conducted in October. Intriguingly, the survey also showcased a noteworthy 8-percentage-point reduction in the probability of a recession next year, now standing at 41 percent.



As per the respondents' insights, the probability of a rate cut is projected to escalate to 69 percent by July. The survey's average forecast suggests an anticipation of approximately 85 basis points in cuts throughout the upcoming year, translating to an estimated 25 basis points per quarter. These insights into market expectations provide a glimpse into the evolving sentiment regarding the trajectory of US monetary policy.



The survey results align with the recent US Federal Reserve meeting, where the decision to keep interest rates unchanged was anticipated. This decision reflects the Reserve's strategic approach, emphasizing the need to assess the repercussions of prior decisions to raise interest rates. This cautious stance is particularly pertinent amid the backdrop of a decline in the annual inflation rate in the United States, registering at 3.1 percent during November.



Overall, there is a discernible sense among markets and economists that the US is entering a period of potential shifts in interest rate policy in the coming months. The implications of these anticipated changes extend beyond domestic borders, with potential reverberations felt in global markets as stakeholders closely monitor and adapt to evolving economic dynamics.

MENAFN14122023000045015682ID1107594127