Bitcoin see substantial decline, reaching USD40K level

(MENAFN) In the world of digital currencies, a persistent downturn marked today's trading session as Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, experienced a substantial decline, reaching the USD40,000 level. This downward movement extended beyond Bitcoin, affecting several other prominent digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, and Polka Dot. Notably, major digital currencies collectively recorded a decline of at least 4 percent, representing the most substantial downturn since November.



The broader correction in the digital currency markets aligns with Coinglass data, revealing that approximately USD312 million worth of trading positions were liquidated in December. This figure marks the highest liquidation amount since September, underscoring the widespread impact of the market correction.



Investors are closely monitoring key factors as they navigate the turbulent digital currency landscape. The upcoming release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve meeting are poised to be significant events that could test market expectations regarding potential interest rate cuts.



In tandem with the overall market sentiment, Bitcoin's value dwindled to USD40,868, accompanied by a decrease in trading volume to USD25.76 billion over the last 24 hours. The past week has seen Bitcoin lose approximately 6.52 percent of its value, adding to the uncertainties surrounding the digital currency landscape.



Other major digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ripple, and Cardano, also experienced varying degrees of price declines throughout the day. These fluctuations underscore the prevalent pressures in the digital markets, with investors navigating uncertainties and adjusting their positions in response to dynamic market conditions.

