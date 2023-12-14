Fitch expects further reductions in OPEC+ oil production

(MENAFN) Fitch, a leading credit rating agency, has hinted at the prospect of further reductions in OPEC+ oil production, attributing this consideration to the anticipated slowdown in global economic growth in 2024. The announcement comes in the wake of a sustained decline in oil prices over the past seven weeks, intensifying concerns about a potential oversupply in the market.



Fitch's analysis underscores the likelihood of China's oil consumption growth decelerating in the upcoming year, with a potential risk of a recession in the United States further complicating the global economic landscape. The agency pointed to the International Monetary Fund's projections, forecasting global economic growth at 3 percent in 2023 and a slightly reduced rate of 2.9 percent in 2024.



The rating agency highlighted the reservations expressed in the latest OPEC+ alliance agreement, sealed in November 2023, regarding significant production cuts. Despite market challenges, the agreement indicated a measured approach, with total voluntary reductions in oil production amounting to 2.2 million barrels per day during the first quarter of 2024.



Analysts are interpreting these developments as potential contributors to heightened pressures on oil prices. Fitch's cautionary note emphasizes the imperative of finding a delicate balance between supply and demand, especially in light of the multifaceted economic challenges confronting the global stage. As economic uncertainties persist, the delicate equilibrium in the oil market becomes increasingly crucial for maintaining stability and addressing the evolving dynamics within the energy sector.

