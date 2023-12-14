oil prices surge 1 percent, fueled by unpredicted drop in US crude inventories

(MENAFN) In a rebound from the lowest level in five months recorded in the previous session, oil prices experienced a 1 percent surge on Wednesday, propelled by a more-than-anticipated decline in US crude inventories. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a significant withdrawal of 4.3 million barrels of crude from stocks during the week ending December 8, offering support to oil prices.



As of 1543 GMT, Brent crude futures climbed by 78 cents, equivalent to a 1.1 percent increase, reaching USD74.02 per barrel. Concurrently, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw a rise of 75 cents, also marking a 1.1 percent increase, reaching USD69.36 per barrel. Notably, both crude oil prices had closed at their lowest levels since June 27 the day before, underscoring the volatility in the market.



Despite the recent market fluctuations, the front-month futures contracts for crude oil have consistently traded at a lower price than the subsequent months since at least June. This trend raises questions about the underlying factors influencing market dynamics and the anticipation of future oil price movements.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) attributed the recent decline in crude prices to what it termed "exaggerated fears" regarding the growth in demand for oil. In its latest monthly report on the oil market, OPEC maintained its forecast for global oil demand at 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024. This stance suggests a degree of stability in their outlook despite the recent market volatility.



Furthermore, the backdrop of global efforts to address climate change was underscored, with around 200 countries reaching a historic agreement at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) to commence reducing global consumption of fossil fuels. This accord is expected to send a signal to investors in the oil sector and other forms of fossil fuels, reflecting a broader shift towards sustainability and renewable energy sources on the global stage.

