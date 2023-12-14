Embolotherapy Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 8.1% From 2023 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global embolotherapy market was valued at 3.69 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach 6.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Embolotherapy market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Embolotherapy Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

The Embolotherapy Market encompasses the industry involved in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical devices and therapies designed for embolization procedures. Embolotherapy refers to the medical practice of intentionally blocking blood vessels, typically to treat or prevent abnormal conditions such as tumors, aneurysms, or vascular malformations. The market focuses on providing effective and minimally invasive solutions for various medical conditions through embolization techniques.

Embolotherapy Market Top Key Players:

The major players operating in the global Embolotherapy industry include the major market players are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Guerbet, Imbiotechnologies Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kaneka Corporation, Medtronic, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Penumbra, Inc., Simbionix USA Corporation, Sirtex Medical Limited, Stryker Corporation and other

Industry Developments:

January 19 ,2021: Sirtex acquired the right to co-promote TAVOTM and its related EP gene delivery system in the United States in the lead target indication of treating anti-PD-1 refractory locally advanced or metastatic melanoma.

February 12, 2020: Sirtex Medical announced a collaboration with MIM Software Inc.

Regional Share Analysis:

Geographically, the embolotherapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Europe: includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN, and the Rest of APAC

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Due to the prevalence of favorable reimbursement rules and the presence of significant companies, North America dominates the embolotherapy industry. The prevalence of high-tech healthcare facilities will also fuel market expansion in this area. The regional embolotherapy market will be driven by aggressive healthcare spending and a large global population of cardiovascular sufferers. With a 37% revenue share of the global embolotherapy market in 2023, North America currently dominates the industry. The increased frequency of indications for embolization treatments, the region's well-established healthcare ecosystem, and the development of sophisticated embolic agents by firms doing business there are some of the primary factors propelling the growth of the North American market. The American government has made large efforts to reduce the number of cancer cases, which has resulted in a decline in cancer incidence. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the U.S. Preventive Services Board (USPSB) routinely assess the efficacy of clinical prevention services in-depth.

Key Market Segments: Embolotherapy Market

Embolotherapy Market by Product, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Embolic Agents

Microspheres

Embolic Coils Liquid Embolic Agents

Embolic Plug Systems

Detachable Balloons

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

Embolotherapy Market by Procedure, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE)

Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT)

Trans Arterial Chemoembolization (TACE)

Embolotherapy Market by End-User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Strategic points covered in the Embolotherapy market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Embolotherapy market (2023-2029).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Embolotherapy

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Embolotherapy market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Embolotherapy market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Embolotherapy: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Embolotherapy.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Embolotherapy Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Embolotherapy market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Embolotherapy Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Embolotherapy market Size Forecast (2023-2029).

Continue...

