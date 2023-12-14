Leukemia Therapeutics Market Is Projected To Reach USD 24.06 Bn By 2029, At A CAGR Of 8.9 % By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leukemia Therapeutics Market

The global leukemia therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 24.06 billion by 2029 from USD 12.20 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9 % from 2022 to 2029.

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Leukemia Therapeutics Market .

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Leukemia Therapeutics Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

The Leukemia Therapeutics Market refers to the industry and market dynamics associated with the development, manufacturing, and distribution of therapies and drugs used in the treatment of leukemia-a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. Leukemia is characterized by the overproduction of abnormal white blood cells, which can interfere with the normal functioning of the blood and immune system. The market for leukemia therapeutics is driven by the need for effective treatments to manage and potentially cure leukemia.

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Top Key Players:

The global leukemia therapeutics market key players include Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Sanofi, AstraZeneca plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Lupin Ltd., Gilead Sciences

Industry Developments:

MAY 03, 2023: Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the European Commission Approval for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) for Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After One Prior Therapy

April 6, 2023: AbbVie announced the intent to voluntarily withdraw, in the U.S., accelerated IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) approvals for patients with the blood cancers mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy and with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who require systemic therapy and have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based therapy.

Regional Share Analysis:

The leukemia therapeutics market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

North America held the largest share of the market owing to the high prevalence of leukemia, increased funding for R&D, and rising awareness about cancer. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the region and high healthcare expenditure contribute to the growth of the market. Europe is the second-largest market, with the increasing prevalence of leukemia, rising demand for effective treatments, and the presence of key players contributing to the market's growth. In addition, the growing awareness about leukemia and increasing focus on personalized medicine have led to the development of targeted treatments, further fueling market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of leukemia in the region, coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure and growing awareness about the disease. Furthermore, the presence of a large patient pool and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region are expected to further drive the market growth.

Key Market Segments: Leukemia Therapeutics Market

Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Type 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Others

Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Treatment Type, 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Others

Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration, 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

Oral

Injectable

Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel, 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Strategic points covered in the Leukemia Therapeuticsmarket catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Leukemia Therapeutics market (2023-2029).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Leukemia Therapeutics

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Leukemia Therapeutics market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Leukemia Therapeutics market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Leukemia Therapeutics: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Leukemia Therapeutics.

