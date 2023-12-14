RLC Residences Clinches Two Award Titles From International Business Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winner of Real Estate Developer of the Year in the Philippines 2023

Winner of Best Property Development Company in the Philippines 2023

RLC Residences is the residential division of Robinsons Land Corporation, one of the real estate giants in the Philippines.

RLC Residences gives a wide selection of residential developments at prime locations

RLC Residences continues to connect with homeseekers and home investors in search of their next home investment.

RLC Residences Bags Two Top Accolades from International Business Magazine For Their Innovation and Business Excellence.

- Karen Cesario Head and Chief Integration Officer

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RLC Residences , the residential division of Robinsons Land Corporation has established itself as a reputable real estate developer in the Philippines. With its commitment to raise the standards of condo living in the Philippines and innovation, RLC Residences has been recognized by International Business Magazine as the Real Estate Developer of the Year in the Philippines 2023 and the Best Property Development Company in the Philippines 2023 .

With a track record spanning decades, RLC Residences has accumulated a wealth of experience in the real estate industry. Their team of industry experts brings together a diverse range of skills and knowledge, placing the customers at the forefront of their operations.

As one of the established real estate developers in the Philippines, RLC Residences has established itself as a trusted brand among homebuyers and investors. With a solid reputation for delivering high-quality projects and unparalleled customer service, they have built a loyal and satisfied customer base. From project conceptualization to construction, every stage is carefully executed to ensure the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. They take pride in creating living spaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional and sustainable.

They continuously strive to push the boundaries of design and construction, integrating the latest technologies and architectural trends to create homes that are modern and timeless. RLC Residences places great importance on understanding and addressing the needs and preferences of their customers. They believe that a home is not just a physical space but also a sanctuary where families can thrive and create lasting memories. By considering every aspect of the customer experience, from design to amenities, RLC Residences creates developments that truly feel like home. RLC Residences' tagline, "Raise, Live, Connect," reflects the company's revamped main product offering.

Commenting on their win, Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO of International Business Magazine, said,“RLC Residences' commitment to excellence has been recognized through these prestigious awards. Being named the Real Estate Developer of the Year in the Philippines 2023 and the Best Property Development Company in the Philippines 2023 highlights the company's ability to consistently deliver outstanding projects that exceed customer expectations."

Karen Cesario, Senior Director, Marketing Head, and Chief Integration Officer for RLC Residences said,“We are proud of the achievement and recognition that International Business Magazine has bestowed upon us. The aim is to work diligently on constructing condominiums to enable our residents to create and lead the lives that would empower them every day. These awards are a validation that our dedication and hard work are being recognized. We are grateful for this honor."

About RLC Residences

RLC Residences stands out as the leading real estate developer in the Philippines, with their experience, expertise, authority, and trust setting them apart from other players in the industry. Through their commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, RLC Residences continues to redefine the standards of condo living in the Philippines. With their award-winning projects and customer-centric approach, RLC Residences is the developer of choice for discerning homebuyers and investors seeking the best in quality and design.

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

