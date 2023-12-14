Developing nations spend USD500B on servicing external debt in 2022

(MENAFN) In a stark revelation, the World Bank conveyed on Wednesday that developing countries grappled with a substantial burden, as they allocated nearly half a trillion dollars towards servicing their external debt in 2022. This alarming expenditure significantly depleted resources earmarked for critical sectors such as health, education, and the global fight against climate change. The World Bank's latest report on international debt highlighted that debt service payments, encompassing both principal and interest, surged by five percent compared to the previous year, reaching an unprecedented level of USD443.5 billion. This surge was attributed to the most significant increase in global interest rates witnessed in four decades, and the report signaled a potential further increase of ten percent in debt service payments for the year 2023-2024.



The adverse impact of these escalating debt service payments was particularly pronounced among the 75 poorest countries. The report underscored that these nations experienced record external debt service payments, totaling USD88.9 billion in 2022. Alarmingly, projections indicate a potential 40 percent surge in these payments for the period spanning 2023-2024. The cumulative effect has been a considerable strain on the financial capacities of these nations, diverting resources away from essential areas crucial for sustainable development.



Furthermore, the report shed light on the escalating challenges faced by these nations, noting that interest payments on their debts had quadrupled since 2012, reaching a staggering USD23.6 billion. This trend highlights the persistent and compounding nature of the debt crisis, posing substantial hurdles to the economic progress and overall well-being of the world's most vulnerable populations. The World Bank's comprehensive assessment underscores the urgent need for global efforts to address the systemic issues contributing to the escalating external debt burdens on developing nations and to foster a more sustainable and equitable global economic landscape.

