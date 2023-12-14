Kjo Asks Arjun Kapoor About Marriage With Malaika, Actor Calls It ‘Unfair’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who graced the latest episode of the streaming chat show 'Koffee With Karan' along with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, is not the one to speak on the topic of his marriage plans with his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

During the course of the episode, show host Karan Johar asked Arjun about whether he and Malaika have any plans to take their relationship to the next level anytime soon.

Responding to the same, the '2 States' actor said:“I think at this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being as honest and sincere about it, I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes. I think it's unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing.”

He further mentioned:“Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I'm very very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we've had to be in this comfortable, happy space. I don't want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that's unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it.”

A few months back, rumours about Arjun's split with Malaika after five years were doing rounds. However, Arjun cleared the air when he posted a romantic photo of the couple on his Instagram account to wish his ladylove on her birthday.

'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

