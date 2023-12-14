LS Security Breach: K’Taka Youth Cong Stages Protest, Demands Arrest Of BJP MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 14 (IANS) Karnataka Youth Congress on Thursday -- staged a protest at the Congress Bhavan on Race Course Road in Bengaluru -- demanding the arrest of BJP MP Pratap Simha in connection with security breach inside Parliament.

During the protest, the members burned posters of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and also beat them with slippers. While raising slogans against Pratap Simha and the BJP, the Congress workers alleged that he had incited the accused to carry out the security breach inside Parliament.

However, the police swung into action and took protestors into custody.

Meanwhile, former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanded that MP Pratap Simha must face investigation and till then he should be suspended.

“We issue passes after proper inquiry and background checks. MP Pratap Simha should be directly accountable for the incident. With elections nearing and the incident occurring on the same day as the terror attack on Parliament in 2001, the motive behind the incident needs to be probed,” Yathindra said.

He said that among the four attackers, two have a Mysuru connection and the MP Pratap Simha must take responsibility.

