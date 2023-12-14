COP28: A New Beginning Towards The End Of Fossil Fuels

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The twenty-eighth United Nations Climate Change Conference ended with a 'historic' gathering of all countries discussing the necessity of 'transitioning' from fossil fuels.

This conference, which was held for about two weeks in the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, concluded on the morning of Wednesday, December 13th.

Annual COP meetings discuss threats posed by climate change, how to transition from fossil fuels, and how the United Nations addresses these threats. For the first time, an agreement for a transition to a fossil fuel-free era was reached at this meeting.

According to media outlets reports, this decision was taken at the final session of COP 28 in Dubai with the agreement of all participating countries, and Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Emirati president of 'COP 28,' described the world countries' decision at this conference as 'historic.'

Members of the participating delegations welcomed this agreement by standing and applauding.

France described this decision as a victory for 'multilateralism,' and the European Union commissioner Frans Timmermans stated that this agreement could be 'the beginning of the end of fossil fuels.'

The United States representative at this meeting also welcomed the achievement of this agreement, calling it 'a reason for hope' in this war-torn world.

According to The Guardian, this agreement asks countries to help move away from fossil fuels in energy systems 'in a fair, orderly, and just manner, and to accelerate actions in this critical decade to align with science and reach net zero by 2050'.

