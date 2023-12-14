Afghanistan's Russia Fuel Imports Surge, Industry Data Shows

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Taliban administration significantly increased its purchase of Russian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) during January-November, as Russia reoriented its supplies amid the Ukraine conflict fallout.

In the previous year, Afghanistan and Russia entered into an agreement for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas, and wheat, with Russia offering the Interim administration of Afghanistan discounted global commodity prices, Reuters reported.

This agreement marked the first major international economic deal for the Taliban administration of Afghanistan since its return to power.

Industry data revealed that Russian LPG shipments to Afghanistan via rail in January-November surpassed 176,000 tons, a more than two-fold increase from the same period in 2022, according to Reuters.

Russia's total exports of LPG to Central Asia in the first 11 months of the year also doubled, reaching 390,100 tons.

LPG, consisting of propane and butane, is primarily used as fuel for vehicles, for heating purposes, and for producing various petrochemicals.

Unlike oil, Russia's LPG exports have not been subject to Western sanctions.

However, in response to the political dynamics, Russia has shifted its LPG exports away from Europe, extending them to regions including Central Asia.

