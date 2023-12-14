US Federal Reserve opts to keep interest rates unchanged

(MENAFN) In a pivotal move, the United States Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates unchanged during its latest monetary policy meeting, signaling a potential conclusion to the historic tightening of monetary policy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell underscored this shift, stating that discussions about reducing borrowing costs were actively "under consideration." Powell's remarks aligned with widely held expectations, revealing a nearly unanimous consensus that a decline in borrowing costs is likely in 2024.



Addressing the media in a press conference following the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's last monetary policy meeting for the year, Powell emphasized the central bank's confidence in having implemented sufficient measures. "You see that people are not raising interest rates because we think we have done enough," Powell remarked, acknowledging that the timing of a potential rate cut is the focal point of ongoing discussions.



The consensus among 17 out of 19 US Central Bank officials points to an anticipation of lower interest rates by the end of 2024 than the current levels. The prevailing average forecast suggests a projected decline in interest rates by 0.75 percentage points from the current range of 5.25 to 5.50 percent. Powell's comments and the overwhelming expectation for a shift in interest rates highlight the Federal Reserve's commitment to managing economic conditions and fostering sustainable growth.



Looking ahead, the central bank officials anticipate a trajectory for inflation in personal consumption expenditures, projecting a rate of 2.8 percent at the end of 2023. This is expected to decrease further to 2.4 percent by the close of the following year, aligning more closely with the central bank's targeted inflation rate of two percent. The carefully considered approach reflects the Federal Reserve's efforts to balance economic stability and inflationary pressures, ensuring a measured and responsive monetary policy in the evolving economic landscape.

