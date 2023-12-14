Gold prices increase on Federal Reserve's indications of monetary easing in 2024

(MENAFN) In a notable market development, gold prices experienced a continued upswing on Thursday, following indications from the US Federal Reserve of a potential conclusion to the monetary tightening cycle and a prospective reduction in borrowing costs slated for 2024. Spot transactions saw gold rise by 0.3 percent, reaching USD2,032.07 per ounce as of 0341 GMT, building on a substantial 2.4 percent increase the previous day. Simultaneously, US gold futures surged by 2.5 percent, reaching USD2,046.80.



The Federal Reserve's decision to maintain unchanged interest rates for the third consecutive meeting, as widely anticipated, played a pivotal role in this surge. This move prompted a decline in the value of the dollar to its lowest point in two weeks against competing currencies, rendering gold more affordable for holders of other monetary units. Concurrently, the US benchmark 10-year bond yields hit their lowest level since August.



The market dynamics observed are indicative of the inverse relationship between gold and interest rates. With the Fed keeping interest rates steady, the dollar's depreciation contributed to a favorable environment for gold prices, a trend reinforced by the drop in 10-year bond yields.



Gold's ascendancy contrasts with the usual investment landscape, where low-interest rates often translate to subdued returns. In this scenario, the precious metal has emerged as an attractive option for investors seeking a store of value.



In the broader spectrum of precious metals, silver saw a 0.4 percent increase in spot transactions, reaching USD23.83 per ounce. Additionally, platinum experienced a 0.3 percent rise, reaching USD937.25, while palladium inched up by 0.2 percent, reaching USD994.82. The overall market response reflects the intricate interplay between central bank policies, currency valuations, and precious metal dynamics.

