Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chlorine Market 2024-2028

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Chlorine Market 2024-2028:

Company Analysis

BASF SE:

The company offers chlorine used as an oxidation agent, as well as for cleaning and disinfection purposes, ideally suited for the chlorination of swimming pools.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Chlorine Market 2024-2028:

Segmentation



Application

The market share growth by EDC/PVC

segment

is significant during the forecast period.

EDC is a by-product of the chlorination of ethylene by either of the two processes such as direct chlorination using pure chlorine and ethylene, and oxychlorination in which ethylene reacts with chlorine in HCl.

EDC or vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) plants typically use a combination of chlorination and oxychlorination to consume the by-product of HCl generated during the cracking of EDC into VCM. The construction industry heavily relies on PVC, which makes it susceptible to fluctuations in global economies. PVC has unique properties and is highly versatile, cost-effective, and widely used in various applications. As a result, new resin grades and compounds are replacing conventional materials such as metal, wood, and glass.

Geography



APAC

is estimated to

account for

61%

of the global market growth during

the forecast period.



Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Free Sample Report

Chlorine Market 2024-2028:

Key Highlights



Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist chlorine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chlorine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the chlorine market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of chlorine market companies

Related Reports:

The

calcium hypochlorite market

size is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 11.73%

between 2023 and 2028. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD 490.42 million.



The

hydrochloric acid market

size is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 6.12%

between 2023

and 2028. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD 978.77 million.

