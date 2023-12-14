Agritourism Market Size & Share Surpass $111.1 Billion By 2032, Evolving At A CAGR 12.5% From 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agritourism Size

Agritourism – unexplored concept of tourism, farmers urged to adopt agri-allied business, government initiatives toward agritourism drive the growth of Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global Agritourism market generated $33.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate $111.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Agritourism, a rapidly expanding sector, offers a unique fusion of agriculture and tourism. Its growth is propelled by several key industry trends and growth drivers. First, the desire for authentic experiences has led to increasing demand, with travelers seeking hands-on, farm-to-table encounters. Moreover, aligning with sustainability and eco-tourism trends, many agritourism destinations emphasize environmentally responsible practices, further attracting conscientious tourists. The rise of food tourism also significantly contributes to agritourism's success, allowing visitors to engage in culinary experiences, such as wine-tasting in vineyards or cheese-making on dairy farms. This sector's educational and recreational offerings cater to a diverse array of tourists, from families to retirees, fostering a deeper appreciation for agriculture. Furthermore, agritourism positively impacts local economies, creating jobs and stimulating the development of supportive infrastructure, thereby contributing to rural development.

However, there are industry challenges that include seasonality, weather dependency, regulatory hurdles, and infrastructure limitations. Economic risk also plays a significant role in restraining agritourism growth, as it demands substantial investments in marketing and infrastructure, which may not guarantee immediate returns. Nevertheless, business opportunities within agritourism are abundant. Technology and digital marketing enable farms to reach a broader audience, while government support and incentives further encourage entry into this market. The pandemic's resilience demonstrated by agritourism positions it as a safer option for travelers, and the sector's flexibility and adaptability make it well-suited to cater to specialized markets and niche interests.

The on-farm sales segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on Activity, the on-farm sales segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global Agritourism Market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the growing commercialization of the agritourism centers and rise in demand for local food and handmade products. For commercialization of the agritourism centers, farm owners are inviting traditional craftspeople, traditional dresses and costume designers, and local specialty products. However, others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2032.

The travel agents' segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the travel agents segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-thirds of the global Agritourism Market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the direct segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global Agritourism Market revenue. The wide penetration of agritourism services in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is acting as a catalyst in creating dominance. The growing consumer demand for economical, nature-based, and sustainable tourism among tourists is acting as a crucial driving force for the market. First, there is a growth in the prevalence of gluten-related disorders, such as celiac disease, in the region. In addition, the LAMEA region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Growth in disposable income and recovery in the economic stability of the African region countries are likely to upsurge the growth of the LAMEA agritourism market during the forecast period. Latin America and Africa are well occupied by a natural environment such as rivers and mountains.

Market Key Players

The key players profiled in this report include Agricultural Tour Operators International, Agrilys Voyages, Bay Farm Tours, Blackberry Farm, LLC, Farm to Farm Tours, Greenmount Travel, Harvest Travel International, Field Farm Tours Limited, Select Holidays, and Stita Group.

