In an era dominated by technological advancements, Cody Gent, a distinguished commercial lawyer, delves into the intersection of law and artificial intelligence, shedding light on how legal professionals can adapt and excel in this rapidly evolving landscape.







Gent notes that, the advent of artificial intelligence has ushered in a new paradigm for the legal profession. As algorithms and machine learning algorithms become increasingly sophisticated, Gent says, the legal industry is witnessing a transformation in how legal research, document analysis, and even contract drafting is conducted.

In light of this, Gent believes there are several steps that lawyers can take to not only survive, but also thrive in the age of AI.

Firstly, Cody Gent urges lawyers to embrace technological literacy. Understanding the basics of AI and its applications within the legal field, he said, is paramount. Gent encourages lawyers to invest time in learning about the different AI tools and platforms available, and to identify areas where AI can augment their practice.

To build up on that, Gent encourages lawyers to position themselves in a way that AI augments, not replaces them. While AI can streamline routine tasks, Gent said, it is not a replacement for the nuanced expertise of a seasoned lawyer. Gent underscores the importance of leveraging AI as a tool to enhance legal analysis, allowing lawyers to focus on higher-level strategic thinking and client engagement.

Gent also noted that in the age of fast-paced technology, continuous learning and adaptation are a necessity. Gent advocates for a commitment to lifelong learning and an openness to adopting new technologies as they emerge. This approach, he said, ensures that lawyers remain at the forefront of their field.

Additionally, Cody Gent urged lawyers to have ethical considerations even as they adopt AI. Gent emphasizes the need for lawyers to understand the ethical implications of using AI, particularly in areas such as data privacy, bias detection, and transparency in decision-making. He notes that the obligation that lawyers have to their clients supersedes everything else.

Moreover, Gent urged lawyers to collaborate with tech experts to make the most of AI technology. Gent noted that, lawyers can benefit from the insights and expertise of those who are at the forefront of AI development, leading to more effective implementation of AI tools in their practice.

Cody Gent's insights into the intersection of law and AI come at a crucial time when the legal industry is undergoing a profound transformation. His forward-thinking approach and commitment to excellence have positioned him as a thought leader in this space.

Cody Gent is a distinguished commercial lawyer with a career spanning over two decades. His expertise encompasses a wide range of practice areas, including real estate, finance, and corporate governance. Gent is known for his dedication to providing exceptional legal representation and for his contributions to the advancement of commercial law.

