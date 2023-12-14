State Pantomime Theater Awarded In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater has successfully performed at
the 6th Aitmatov and Theater International Festival in Bishkek,
Kyrgyzstan.
Theater teams from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan,
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Russia took part in the festival,
where they presented the plays based on Chinghiz Aitmatov's works, Azernews reports.
Chinghiz Aitmatov was a Kyrgyz author who wrote mainly in
Russian, but also in Kyrgyz. He is one of the best known figures in
Kyrgyzstan literature.
At the festival, the team of the Azerbaijan State Pantomime
Theater performed the play "Mangurt",based on the novel "The Day
Lasts More Than a Hundred Years".
The Azerbaijani theater team received a special award from the
Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth
Policy and the Kyrgyzstan Union of Theater Workers for a unique
interpretation of Chinghiz Aitmatov's work.
The State Pantomime Theater is now spreading this ancient art
form around the world.
The theater was founded in 1994 by Bakhtiyar Khanizade, actor of
the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.
The State Pantomime Theater has toured a number of countries
performing multiple plays by both local and foreign playwrights.
The theater has twice hosted the Himjim International Pantomime
Festival.
