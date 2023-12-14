State Pantomime Theater Awarded In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater has successfully performed at the 6th Aitmatov and Theater International Festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Theater teams from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Russia took part in the festival, where they presented the plays based on Chinghiz Aitmatov's works, Azernews reports.

Chinghiz Aitmatov was a Kyrgyz author who wrote mainly in Russian, but also in Kyrgyz. He is one of the best known figures in Kyrgyzstan literature.

At the festival, the team of the Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater performed the play "Mangurt",based on the novel "The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years".







The Azerbaijani theater team received a special award from the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy and the Kyrgyzstan Union of Theater Workers for a unique interpretation of Chinghiz Aitmatov's work.

The State Pantomime Theater is now spreading this ancient art form around the world.

The theater was founded in 1994 by Bakhtiyar Khanizade, actor of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

The State Pantomime Theater has toured a number of countries performing multiple plays by both local and foreign playwrights. The theater has twice hosted the Himjim International Pantomime Festival.