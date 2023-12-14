               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pashinyan Says It Realistic To Sign Peace Agreement With Azerbaijan In Near Future


12/14/2023 3:11:38 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"Signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan shortly is very realistic," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a ministerial meeting of landlocked developing countries, Azernews reports.

According to the Prime Minister, Armenia is ready to take effective and concrete steps to open communications in the region.

"For more than 30 years Armenia's borders with Turkiye and Azerbaijan have been closed, and today we are talking and discussing a lot about the possibility of unblocking transport communications in the region," the Prime Minister said.

