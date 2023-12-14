Pashinyan Says It Realistic To Sign Peace Agreement With Azerbaijan In Near Future

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan shortly is very
realistic," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a
ministerial meeting of landlocked developing countries, Azernews reports.
According to the Prime Minister, Armenia is ready to take
effective and concrete steps to open communications in the
region.
"For more than 30 years Armenia's borders with Turkiye and
Azerbaijan have been closed, and today we are talking and
discussing a lot about the possibility of unblocking transport
communications in the region," the Prime Minister said.
