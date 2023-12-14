Nayev Shows First And Second Lines Of Defense Being Reinforced In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Chernihiv region, the first and second lines of defense are being reinforced in the most dangerous areas.

Ukraine's Joint Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev, shared the relevant video on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to the commander, today the situation in Chernihiv region, as well as in the entire Northern operational zone, is stable and under control. However, in the most dangerous sectors, the positions of the first and second lines of defense are being reinforced.

"We are preparing for resistance and, together with the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, we are taking measures to strengthen our defense," Nayev posted.

According to the commander, if the threat grows, additional forces will be deployed, and Ukraine's defenders will be ready to respond to any development of the situation.

As reported by Ukrinform, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the enemy is creating conditions for blocking Kupiansk.