Nighttime Shelling Of Kherson Region: Woman Dies Under Rubble Of Her Own House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, a 63-year-old woman died under the rubble of her house following a nighttime enemy strike.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched as part of a criminal proceeding over violation of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on December 13, at about 23:45, the Russian military struck the village of Myroliubivka, Kherson district. According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the village with an S-300 missile. A 63-year-old woman died under the rubble of a private house.

Information about other victims is being clarified.

Private houses, an educational institution were damaged, and the building of a local outpatient clinic was partially destroyed.

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 114 over the past day, killing one civilian and injuring another one.

Photo: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office