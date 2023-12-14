IAE Discloses Expected Clean Energy Investment Volumes Through 2030

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) MERSIN, Türkiye, December 14. The International
Energy Agency expects around $1.7 trillion worth of investments in
clean energy by the end of 2023 compared to about 1 trillion in
2017, Trend reports.
The remark was made by Keith Everhart, Energy Analyst at the
International Energy Agency (IEA) during the Journalist Workshop
2023 in Türkiye's city of Mersin.
The workshop is focused on the technical and economic aspects of
various types of clean energy, as well as how they might interact
in future low carbon energy systems.
"Looking ahead to 2030, based on one of the IEA's development
scenarios, it's a little over $2 trillion. Moreover, in the Net
Zero Emissions (NZE) scenario, it's over $4 trillion," he said.
The IEA representative noted that last year, carbon emissions
totaled around 37 gigatons.
"The Paris Accord set the stage in 2015 during the COP21 with
many nations committing to achieve net-zero emissions. There's been
a noticeable impact on energy-related emissions, but we're still
far from meeting the announced pledge scenario, especially by 2030
and significantly by 2050," he stressed.
Everhart explained that closing the gap to reach net-zero
emissions seems even more challenging, as while there's been some
progress, it's clear there's a long journey ahead to meet these
goals.
"Currently, there's a narrow but potentially feasible pathway,
albeit quite challenging given the existing high emissions in the
system," he noted.
The UK New Nuclear Watch Institute, in cooperation with the
Nuclear Industry Association and Türkiye's Sustainable 'Enerji
Projeler' company, is holding a Journalist Workshop 2023 in the
Turkish city of Mersin. The workshop is aimed at addressing issues
of the nuclear energy development in times of the changing
climate.
