IAE Discloses Expected Clean Energy Investment Volumes Through 2030

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) MERSIN, Türkiye, December 14. The International Energy Agency expects around $1.7 trillion worth of investments in clean energy by the end of 2023 compared to about 1 trillion in 2017, Trend reports.

The remark was made by Keith Everhart, Energy Analyst at the International Energy Agency (IEA) during the Journalist Workshop 2023 in Türkiye's city of Mersin.

The workshop is focused on the technical and economic aspects of various types of clean energy, as well as how they might interact in future low carbon energy systems.

"Looking ahead to 2030, based on one of the IEA's development scenarios, it's a little over $2 trillion. Moreover, in the Net Zero Emissions (NZE) scenario, it's over $4 trillion," he said.

The IEA representative noted that last year, carbon emissions totaled around 37 gigatons.

"The Paris Accord set the stage in 2015 during the COP21 with many nations committing to achieve net-zero emissions. There's been a noticeable impact on energy-related emissions, but we're still far from meeting the announced pledge scenario, especially by 2030 and significantly by 2050," he stressed.

Everhart explained that closing the gap to reach net-zero emissions seems even more challenging, as while there's been some progress, it's clear there's a long journey ahead to meet these goals.

"Currently, there's a narrow but potentially feasible pathway, albeit quite challenging given the existing high emissions in the system," he noted.

The UK New Nuclear Watch Institute, in cooperation with the Nuclear Industry Association and Türkiye's Sustainable 'Enerji Projeler' company, is holding a Journalist Workshop 2023 in the Turkish city of Mersin. The workshop is aimed at addressing issues of the nuclear energy development in times of the changing climate.