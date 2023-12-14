Suntec India Named One Of The Top Image Annotation Service Providers In India By Clutch In 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India, a leading IT outsourcing and BPO/BPM company renowned for its excellence in delivering cutting-edge solutions, has earned distinction as one of the top image annotation service providers in India. This prestigious recognition comes from Clutch, a globally acclaimed ratings and reviews platform that serves as a trusted guide for businesses seeking reliable B2B services for their projects.



As a company committed to precision and creating business impact for its clients, SunTec India has consistently been at the forefront of providing exceptional image labeling services. This recent acknowledgment by Clutch further solidifies SunTec India's position as a key player in the sphere of image annotation. The bestowal of honor upon SunTec India is due in part to its outstanding performance, reliability, and commitment to delivering high-quality image annotation services.



"In an age where AI is in the ascendant with accurately annotated visual data playing a pivotal role in their ascent, SunTec India is honored to be recognized as one of the top image annotation service providers by Clutch. This acknowledgment underscores our dedication to delivering precise and tailored solutions to our clients," said Rohit Bhateja, Director- Digital at SunTec India.



Mr. Bhateja further added,“The image annotation landscape is undergoing a paradigmatic shift thanks to advancements in technologies. This transformation is welcome. But what makes us different from the rest is the importance and reliance we place on human expertise. The human-in-the-loop approach we emphasize will remain our claim to fame. The unique perspectives that humans bring in data annotation are ultimately what clients want. And we look forward to providing clients with top-notch reliable solutions and help businesses to create impact.”



About SunTec India



SunTec India is a prominent IT outsourcing and BPO/BPM services provider with many feathers, chief of which include image labeling services for machine learning, video annotation services, and eCommerce support services. It has been an active player in the industry for over 20 years with a global clientele numbering several thousand and over 1000 completed projects in the data annotation domain alone. It is one of the main behind-the-scenes actors enabling and fueling the transformation of the AI/ML landscape. Find out more about the company at



About Clutch



Clutch is a globally renowned and reputable business review and rating platform that helps connect companies with B2B service providers from around the globe. It serves as a gateway for millions of firms to a fruitful collaboration. Its rigorous assessment and reviews and ratings by genuine clients help businesses make informed decisions.

Company :-SunTec India

User :- SunTec India

Email :...

Url :-