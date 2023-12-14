Crude Oil Forecast: Loses Again

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

Crude oil markets experienced a significant selloff in Tuesday's trading session, reflecting the persistent turbulence and uncertainty in the energy sector as it looks like a recession is being baked into the markets Crude Oil

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil market exhibited strong bearish sentiment during Tuesday's session, mirroring the prevailing negative pressure. It appears that the market is actively pricing in the possibility of a significant economic downturn, which would naturally lead to reduced demand for crude oil. Beneath the current market conditions, crucial support can be found near the $67.50 level. At this juncture, the market is likely to attract value hunters seeking to capitalize on what they perceive as "cheap oil."

However, a breakdown below this critical support level could lead to a more pessimistic scenario, potentially causing the market to react with exaggerated pessimism. While such a scenario is not the base expectation, it underscores the cautious sentiment currently prevailing among traders.



Brent crude markets have also recorded losses and are presently eyeing the $72 level as a significant support floor.

This level warrants close attention, as a breach below it could trigger a potentially negative outcome. If the $72 level is breached, it may lead to a further decline, possibly reaching the $70 level. The $70 level holds psychological significance and is likely to capture the attention of many market participants, potentially prompting value-seeking behavior.





Brent Crude

As the holiday season approaches, market participants should be mindful of the expected decrease in market liquidity. Consequently, it is crucial to exercise caution and maintain awareness of the one aspect of trading that can be controlled: position sizing. Historically, this time of year has proven to be challenging for traders, and the current market conditions suggest that this trend is likely to continue.

At the end of the day, the crude oil markets are navigating a period of heightened uncertainty, driven by concerns about the global economy. Key support levels in both WTI and Brent markets will play a crucial role in determining future price movements. While value hunting may emerge at these levels, the potential for further downside should not be underestimated. As we approach the holiday season, traders should remain vigilant, manage position sizes carefully, and be prepared for a market environment characterized by increased volatility and limited liquidity.

