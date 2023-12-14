S&P 500 Signal: Sees Buyers Overall

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The S&P 500 index initially displayed signs of strength overnight, but as the actual trading session approached, a hint of hesitation emerged. The market finds itself in a somewhat overbought state, prompting questions about its current levels. While concerns about overextension persist, it is worth noting that selling pressure is not the prevailing sentiment. Instead, the market may be gearing up for a potential pullback into the previous consolidation zone, where numerous eager buyers are expected to participate.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

In terms of support, the 4550 level is seen as a short-term floor, and it is unlikely that we will witness a breach below this level unless a significant market shock occurs during Jerome Powell's press conference or the upcoming interest rate decision on Wednesday. In the event of a breakdown, the 4500 level is the next significant level to watch, as it holds the potential to offer robust support.



Despite the likelihood of noise and uncertainty, it is essential to recognize that Wall Street often discovers reasons to push higher.

Although navigating this market may not be straightforward, the prevailing uptrend is expected to persist unless a significant shock emerges from the Federal Reserve. In the event of a breakout above Tuesday's trading session high, the market may have approximately another 100 points to go before reaching the previous all-time high-a development that would undoubtedly garner significant attention.

As we approach the central bank announcement, some market participants may opt to lock in profits, cautious about the potential impact of these events. However, this period may also usher in heightened market volatility and reduced liquidity. Consequently, traders should exercise prudence when determining their position sizes Amid Noise and Central Bank Uncertainty

Ultimately, the S&P 500 faces a confluence of factors, including overbought conditions and impending central bank announcements. While hesitation is evident, the prevailing sentiment is not bearish , and buyers are likely to emerge in the event of a pullback. Key support levels and potential profit-taking underscore the market's current dynamics. As the central bank decision approaches, traders should remain cautious about position sizing and prepare for a market environment characterized by volatility and limited liquidity.

Ready to trade our daily Forex signals ? Here's a list of some of the top 10 forex brokers in the world to check out.