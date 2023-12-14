51Talk Online Education Group To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On Monday, December 18, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m.
EST on December 18, 2023
SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
51Talk
Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSEAMERICAN: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on
Monday, December 18, 2023,
before the open of U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on December 18, 2023 (9:00p.m. Singapore/Beijing/Hong Kong time on December 18, 2023).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States Toll:
|
1-888-346-8982
|
International:
|
1-412-902-4272
|
Singapore (toll free):
|
800-120-6157
|
Mainland China Toll:
|
4001-201203
|
Hong Kong Toll:
|
800-905945
|
Hong Kong-Local Toll:
|
852-301-84992
Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "51Talk Online Education Group".
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until December 25, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
United States Toll:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International Toll:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Canada Toll:
|
855-669-9658
|
Replay Access Code:
|
2468725
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSEAMERICAN: COE) is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.
For more information, please visit
.
SOURCE 51Talk Online Education Group
MENAFN14122023003732001241ID1107593938
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.