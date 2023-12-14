Concord London Completes Marylebone Square - The First New City Block In Marylebone In Half A Century

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New Mixed-Use Development Brings New Homes, Community Spaces and an Unexpected Oasis Behind Its Georgian Façade

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This December sees the completion of Marylebone Square, the revitalization of an entire city block in the heart of Marylebone village in W1. Globally, London is one of the most sought-after cities and Marylebone is one of the most sought-after and vibrant neighbourhoods as it is renowned for its food, music, art, and local charm. Marylebone Square was created as a purposeful response to its rare setting. Over nine years of planning and construction has transformed a previously empty and underutilized site (since the 1960s) into the first truly mixed-use development in Marylebone history. This transformative development is anchored by an unexpected courtyard oasis behind the Georgian façade benefiting the wellness and health of its residents; sustainably.

Councillor Karen Scarborough, Westminster City Council said: “As the first entirely new developed block in the village for more than five decades, it will be a significant addition to the area. Marylebone Square brings diverse housing, retail, a new community space and much needed rental opportunities for key workers, teachers, healthcare workers and others that support a vibrant Marylebone.”

Simon Bowden , Founder and Director, E8 Architecture , said: “Throughout the development, a core focus is the wellbeing of residents, with homes set around a unique, inner courtyard with a central courtyard garden – the only one of its kind in London inspired by classic conservatories and naturally ventilated, the internal courtyard maintains a constant stream of fresh air, with a series of breezeways offering direct access to each apartment. It's a centrepiece to the development and thoughtfully curated with a planting and landscaping scheme designed to be a calming juxtaposition to the city outside. Careful curation of flora and fauna ensured colour and interest year-round, with a variety of fern species offering a variety of green hues, as well as height and scale to the impressive space.”

The sustainable courtyard design moderates the temperature a few degrees warmer in the winter and breeze keeps it more comfortable in the summer. The natural venting between the entry gates and the glass rooftop also reduces airborne germs for residents. Two sets of grand gates act as a natural segue from the outdoors to the hidden courtyard inside. This creative leafy collaboration between E8 Architecture and artist, Aires de Gameiro, also provides an artful experience to the vibrant village. Bowden continued,“I was truly given latitude to create a cohesive scheme from the external design to the tile detail in the bathroom. It's been an amazing journey, and the result truly befits the rare nature of this opportunity.”

Christopher Murray, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Concord London, said: “I live here, I'm raising my family here and work here in Marylebone. Marylebone Square represented an extraordinarily rare opportunity. For a piece of once noble land to remain unused and untouched for as long as it did is almost unheard of, and for us as developers, the chance to create an entirely new city block in one of London's most desirable neighborhoods was too good to miss.”

Terry Hui, of Concord Pacific Group and Co-Founder, Concord London, said: “We are pleased to see this architecturally significant building blend into the fabric of Marylebone while meeting some of the community's needs like affordable housing for key service workers like nurses, fire fighters and teachers. Concord London wants to further build on its body of work in Central London with community responses like this.”

David Rowsell, Managing Director at Kier Construction London, said :“This development is a superb new landmark for Marylebone, and we are proud to have delivered it. This has taken a huge amount of skill and technical expertise, with our team working on a constrained site, positioned on a city block. The team has done a fantastic job to provide new homes and amenities which will have a positive impact on the community.”

At ground level, new retail will bring fresh spaces and faces to Marylebone's highly popular street scene of independent and best-in-class retailers and brands. In line with its sensitive approach to the development's local context, Concord London's selective retail strategy will see it curate a scale and variety of retailers that complements the eclectic nature of the village. Concord will announce retailers separately next year.

There are 25 much needed affordable apartments for key workers in the neighbourhood, more than 40,000 sq. ft of mixed-use retail space, a new community hall, and approximately 100 public parking spaces, all with EV charging points. Since launch, the collection of just 54 apartments – a rare offering for such a location - have proven highly popular with buyers, in particular those already based in the neighbourhood.

