US Inflation: Without Notable Decline

US consumer prices rose by 0.1% m/m (stronger than expected 0.0%). Annual inflation slowed from 3.2% to 3.1%. Core (excluding food and energy) rose 0.3% m/m, maintaining its annual growth rate of 4.0%.

Overall inflation has stabilised at levels above 3% y/y since June, with no meaningful downward progress. The nominal CPI has added over 1.4% in the meantime.

The core index stabilised at twice the target. Monthly growth rates for the last six months also show no signs of slowing down.