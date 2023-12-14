US Inflation: Without Notable Decline

(MENAFN- FxPro)
US consumer prices rose by 0.1% m/m (stronger than expected 0.0%). Annual inflation slowed from 3.2% to 3.1%. Core (excluding food and energy) rose 0.3% m/m, maintaining its annual growth rate of 4.0%.
