La Reserve Links Course Designer Oosthuizen Seeks Winning Start At Mauritius Open

(MENAFN- IANS) Port Louis, Dec 14 (IANS) Louis Oosthuizen, one of the leading contenders at the 2023 Mauritius Open, will also be looking forward to a winning start at the La Réserve Golf Links course, which he co-designed with Peter Matkovich.

The 15-time DP World Tour winner, Oosthuizen, who is in great form, leads a very strong field at the La Réserve Golf Links course, which is staging its first pro event.

Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open winner, ended his five-year winless run by beating fellow South African Charl Schwartzel, the Masters champion from 2011 in a Monday finish at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek.

Oosthuizen's last win on the DP World Tour came at the South African Open in December 2018. The latest win was Oosthuizen's 15th professional title worldwide.

Oosthuizen, who has six runner-up finishes in Majors besides his win at the Open at St. Andrews in 2010, has 17 Top-5 and 28 Top-10 finishes in Majors. He has at least one runner-up finish in every Major and twice each at the PGA and US Open and is seen as a top performer in big events.

“I'm really looking forward to this week. My family travelled to Mauritius before me and when I arrived here we had a few cocktails to celebrate my recent victory,” said Oosthuizen, at the official press conference of the event.

Oosthuizen, a legend in South African golf, heads a very strong field of Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour golfers for this year's fiesta in Mauritius.

The field also includes Antoine Rozner, who will defend the title he won last year and Marcel Siem, the five-time DP World Tour champion and Heritage Golf Club ambassador.

Siem, who also won the Hero Indian Open in 2023, is also in the field, as is the French star and recent DP World Tour champion Matthieu Pavon, the charismatic Andrew 'Beef' Johnston who is making his return from injury. Former AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open champion Dylan Frittelli.

Rising Sunshine Tour stars such as Luca Filippi, Kyle Barker, Rupert Kaminski, Robin Williams, Jayden Schaper, Casey Jarvis and Ryan van Velzen who have all been challenging for their maiden victories in Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournaments this summer, will tee off in the hope of an early take-off for the 2023-2024 season on the DP World Tour.

--IANS

hs/