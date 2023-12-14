Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phenolic Resin Market 2024-2028

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Phenolic Resin Market 2024-2028:

Company Analysis

Akrochem Corp.:

The company offers phenolic resins such as tackifiers, heat reactive, terpene, and more.



This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Phenolic Resin Market 2024-2028:

Segmentation

Product



The

Novolac resin segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Novolac resins are thermoplastic resins made from phenol and formaldehyde through acid catalysis. They cannot react further without the addition of a cross-linking agent. Novolacs are often used in applications such as photoresists, refractories, friction, abrasives, felt binding, wood molding, and electronics, as they are insoluble in water and offer high heat resistance and strength properties. Due to their water resistance, chemical resistance, high strength, and other functionalities, the market for Novolac resins is expected to grow at a high CAGR. As a result, the use and demand for Novolac resin will boost the growth of the global phenolic resin market during the forecast period.

Geography





APAC is estimated to

account for

53%

of the global market growth during

the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Free Sample Report

Phenolic Resin Market 2024-2028:

Key Highlights



Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist phenolic resin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the phenolic resin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the phenolic resin market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of phenolic resin market companies

Related Reports:

The

Cumene Market

size is estimated to grow

at a

CAGR of 4.72%

between 2022 and 2027 with the market size forecast to increase by

USD

6,120.94 million.



The

global polymer foam market

size is estimated to

grow by USD 26.95 billion

between 2022 and 2027

and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a

CAGR of 4.63%.

