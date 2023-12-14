Halal Food Market To Reach US$ 5,814.3 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 9.7% CAGR - IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Halal Food Market 2024

The global halal food market size reached US$ 2,467.9 Billion in 2023 & expects to reach US$ 5,814.3 Billion by 2032, CAGR of 9.7% during 2024-2032.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Halal Food Market Outlook 2024-2032:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Halal Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global halal food market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global halal food market size reached US$ 2,467.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,814.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2024-2032.

Global Halal Food Market Overview:

Halal food refers to food that adheres to Islamic dietary laws as prescribed in the Quran. The term "halal" translates to "permissible" in Arabic, and it encompasses a set of guidelines that dictate what is lawful and clean for consumption by Muslims. Halal dietary principles dictate that meat must come from animals slaughtered in a specific manner, known as "dhabiha" or "zabiha," involving a swift cut to the throat, ensuring the animal's well-being during the process. Additionally, halal food excludes ingredients such as pork and alcohol. The preparation and processing of halal food should be free from cross-contamination with non-halal items. Halal food not only conforms to religious requirements but also emphasizes cleanliness and ethical treatment of animals. As a result, halal food is not only a religious practice but also a lifestyle choice for those who follow Islamic dietary guidelines.

Request Free Sample Report: /requestsample

Global Halal Food Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the demographic expansion of the global Muslim population. As the Muslim community grows in numbers, so does the demand for halal food products. This demographic trend extends beyond traditional Muslim-majority regions, with increased consumption observed in non-Muslim-majority countries where halal products cater to a diverse and multicultural consumer base. Furthermore, the rising awareness of halal principles contributes to market growth. Consumers, not limited to the Muslim population, are increasingly seeking transparency in food sourcing and production. The halal certification process, which ensures adherence to Islamic dietary laws, provides a recognizable standard for consumers seeking clean and ethically produced food. This awareness extends to concerns about animal welfare, ethical slaughter practices, and overall food safety, positioning halal food as a choice aligned with these values.

Moreover, the tourism industry plays a role in the market's expansion, as halal food caters to Muslim travelers seeking food options conforming to their dietary requirements. Halal certification of restaurants and food products in tourist destinations ensures the accommodation of diverse dietary preferences, fostering inclusivity and contributing to the overall growth of the halal food market. Besides, globalization and increased international trade contribute to the availability and accessibility of halal food products. As more countries recognize the economic potential of the halal market, they implement measures to certify and regulate halal products, facilitating cross-border trade and expanding the reach of halal food to diverse consumer demographics. Additionally, e-commerce also plays a pivotal role, offering a convenient platform for consumers to access a wide variety of halal products. Online marketplaces provide a global reach for halal food producers, connecting them with consumers worldwide, further fueling the market's growth. As consumer preferences shift towards ethically sourced and transparent food choices, the halal food market continues to expand, catering to a diverse and discerning global audience.

Competitive Landscape:

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Halal Food Companies Operating in the Industry are Given Below:

.QL Foods

.Al Islami Foods

.Dagang Halal

.Saffron Road Food

.Kawan Foods

.Janan Meat

.Prima Agri-Products

.Cargill

.BRF

.Nestle

.Tahira Food

.Al-Falah Halal Foods

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures:

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

.Meat, Poultry & Seafood

.Fruits & Vegetables

.Dairy Products

.Cereals & Grains

.Oil, Fats & Waxes

.Confectionery

.Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Traditional Retailers

.Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

.Online

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.COVID-19 Impact on the Market

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Structure of the Market

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also Read Latest Market Research Report:

.Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Research Report 2024

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Anand Ranjan

IMARC Services Private Limited

+1 6317911145

email us here