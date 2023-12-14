Alternative Pain Treatment Directory Launches Year-End Provider Recruitment Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Alternative Pain Treatment Directory has information and resources for safe, effective pain relief.

Alternative medicine providers who list their practice on the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory can save 20% if they join by 12/31/23

- Cindy Perlin, LCSWALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Alternative and integrative medicine providers can join the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory (APTD) and become part of a unique online platform dedicated to offering safe, effective pain relief solutions. The APTD addresses the challenges and complexities of managing pain, especially chronic pain. It promotes a multi-disciplinary, comprehensive approach to pain management, emphasizing individualized interventions that address both immediate relief and the root causes of pain.As members of the directory, alternative medicine practitioners can increase referrals to their practice by connecting with individuals across the U.S. actively seeking alternative pain treatments. In addition to provider listings, the directory features hundreds of articles on various pain treatments, including conventional and alternative methods, condition-specific information, and recommendations for over 120 safe, natural products.Cindy Perlin, LCSW, the founder and CEO of APTD and a chronic pain survivor, passionately advocates for alternative therapies. She emphasizes the limitations of conventional medicine, which often relies on pharmaceuticals and surgeries, and the need for more accessible information about alternative pain treatments.APTD invites providers licensed or certified in various therapies, including acupuncture, biofeedback, Calmare Scrambler Therapy, chiropractic, electrical stimulation therapies, energy healing, herbal medicine, massage therapy, mind/body medicine, naturopathy, physical therapy and many more, to join the directory. Membership not only brings referrals but also supports crucial outreach and educational efforts about alternative pain treatments, ultimately reducing suffering and saving lives.Provider profiles on the APTD can be comprehensive, including text, photos, videos, testimonials, blogs, and event information, providing a rich, engaging marketing message to potential clients. Directory membership also includes free webinars about marketing for listed providers. Several levels of membership are offered, with additional promotional opportunities and marketing consultation included with higher levels of membership.Qualified healthcare providers seeking to expand their reach and impact can visit the APTD membership page for more information and join the Directory's growing community of alternative pain treatment professionals.There is a modest fee for listing in the Directory. To encourage new signups, a 20% discount is available through December 31. Healthcare providers can use discount code YEAREND20 to take advantage of this offer.

Cindy Perlin

Alternative Pain Treatment Directory

+1 518-439-6431

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

The Ultimate Resource for Chronic Pain Relief: The Alternative Pain Treatment Directory