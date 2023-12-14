Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round Toel Salvador And Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

In order to seek an extension of its operations, the airline Air Transat announced that it will fly throughout the year between Montreal and San Salvador, as well as Liberia, Costa Rica is the second largest airline in the country will take place starting May 1, 2024 and will operate to San Salvador every Wednesday and Liberia every Sunday.

“This service extension reflects our commitment to providing our customers with flexible and diverse travel options. The year-round operation of these routes is a direct response to the growing interest in Latin American destinations and we are proud to now offer these exclusive non-stop flights from Montreal year-round,” highlighted MichèleBarre, Chief Revenue Officer of Transat.

Its main base of operations is Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, with operations based at Toronto Pearson International Airport and Vancouver International Airport .

- Advertisement - SourceTCRN STAFF ViaWilmer Useche