Mohit Raina's Character Will Be More 'Resilient And Determined' In ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actor Mohit Raina, who is awaiting the release of the second season of his hit streaming series 'The Freelancer', has shared that his titular character of Avinash Kamath will become more resilient and determined in the second season of the series.

In the second season, Mohit's character sets out on the last leg of his extraction mission. The series is based on the book, 'A Ticket to Syria' by Shirish Thorat, and is directed by Bhav Dhulia. The series also stars Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis and Sarah Jane Dias.

Talking about his character, Mohit Raina said:“The audience's reaction to Avinash Kamath, so far, has been great. It's always good when your portrayal gets appreciated by the audience. So I am happy. Avinash Kamath's character becomes a little more resilient and determined in the second part, the last three episodes, because you will see, he is out there and completely ready to get Aliya back home.”

“He is almost there and now things will be fast paced. There are many elements for the audience to enjoy, so hopefully the audience will really love it because now it's the end, the climax,” he added.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, 'The Freelancer: The Conclusion' is set to stream on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

