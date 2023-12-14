Sonal Khilwani: Positive Vibe On Set Of ‘Shravani’ Fuels Our Passion

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actress Sonal Khilwani, who portrays the titular character in the show 'Shravani' has expressed her excitement as it has completed 200 episodes, and shared the journey has been beautiful, adding that the positive vibe on set fuels their passion.

As the show has notched up 200 episodes, the entire cast and crew recently came together to celebrate this achievement, marking it as a significant moment for the dedicated team behind the scenes.

Talking about the same, Sonal expressed: "Today is a special day as our show completes 200 episodes. It's a moment of joy for the entire cast and crew of Shravani. The journey has been beautiful, and the positive vibe on set fuels our passion.”

The actress is grateful for the continuous support from producers and the channel.

“With the audience's blessings, we aim to continue growing and flourishing on this thrilling journey,” she added.

This family drama has captured hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline, fascinating characters, and the perfect blend of emotional twists and now as the plot unfolds with Shravani's childhood friend Rohan making a comeback and Chandra, Akhil, and Dadi stirring up trouble and misunderstandings for Shravani and Shivansh, get ready for a rollercoaster of drama and entertainment.

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

