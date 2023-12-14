(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Over Three Quarters of Consumers Believe the Gifting Season Leads to 'Wasteful Behaviour' - Eviosys' Survey Highlights Consumer Shift Towards Sustainable Packaging 87% of people think the gifting season leads to wasteful behaviour. More than half of Europeans think that cost of living is their biggest concern right now. 59% are frustrated or angry about the amount of plastic in supermarkets. 57% would pay more for a product packaged sustainably. 94% of consumers reuse or repurpose metal gift tins.



ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Dec 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - For the second year, metal packaging giant Eviosys has commissioned a Europe-wide survey of consumers' sentiment towards packaging. The European leader surveyed 2,000 consumers in the UK, France, Germany, and Spain to get the latest information on priorities in this time of economic uncertainty, especially during the festive season.

The survey's compelling data underlines the increasing importance consumers place on packaging when making purchasing decisions. Notably, 87% of people think that the gifting season leads to wasteful behaviour, and 48% of respondents acknowledge that they often consider packaging materials when shopping, highlighting a heightened awareness of the environmental impact of packaging materials.

The frustration with the prevalence of plastic in supermarkets is palpable, with 59% expressing discontent. This translates into tangible action, as 57% of consumers said they would pay more for products in sustainable packaging. Notably, 63% of respondents perceive metal as a more sustainable option than plastic. This continued mindset shift towards metal means the industry has an opportunity to capitalise and make a positive change to the market.

The survey also highlights the strong appeal of metal packaging, particularly its infinitely recyclable nature. 82% of respondents said that they would be more likely to purchase a product in metal packaging, given its recyclability.

As environmental concerns continue to rise, 66% of respondents feel that companies are not doing enough to tackle plastic pollution. In contrast, 61% view companies adopting metal packaging as taking a crucial sustainability step. With more than half of Europeans citing cost of living as their primary concern (56%), 78% acknowledge that cost would influence their decision to purchase a gift item.

In the realm of gifting, 48% of consumers express that the ability to reuse or refill the product influences their decisions, even outweighing considerations of luxury or design. 94% of respondents already reuse their gift tins, with popular choices including storing decorations (51%), storing food (47%), storing jewellery (38%), and as a base for DIY projects (26%).

While glass remains an essential element for premium packaging for 42% of respondents, metal closely follows at 38% highlighting that it's a strong preference for consumers around the festive season.

Laetitia Durafour, Marketing Director, Eviosys said:

"Eviosys stands firm in our mission to help brands address consumers' expectations by spearheading sustainable, recyclable metal packaging solutions. We're not merely witnessing a shift in consumer preferences; we're actively shaping a future where responsible choices define our packaging landscape, reflecting the growing commitment toward a more eco-conscious society."

