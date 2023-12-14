(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) World Blockchain Summit Bangkok 2023 Primed to Reshape the Future of Blockchain Innovation



BANGKOK, Dec 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 28th Global edition of the World Blockchain Summit, organised by Trescon, draws the year to a close as it returns to Bangkok on December 13th and 14th, 2023. Hosted at the esteemed Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers, the event stands as a global focal point for blockchain innovation, bringing together a consortium of industry pioneers, innovators, and web3 enthusiasts. Within this gathering, these distinguished individuals will convene to deliberate on of blockchain's impact in propelling Thailand's journey towards digital transformation.







Thailand is strategically positioning itself as Southeast Asia's primary hub for blockchain innovation. The country is spearheading the adoption of transformative blockchain solutions across critical sectors of its economy. Bolstered by a favorable regulatory environment and a thriving investment landscape, Thailand's innovation ecosystem has become a magnet for both global blockchain startups and established industry leaders.

With the government's push for the adoption of digital assets further solidifying the pivotal role that blockchain will play in the Thailand 4.0 vision, the summit offers an exclusive opportunity for blockchain entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators to showcase their solutions and innovations, aiming to attract potential investors and collaborators.

#WBSBangkok puts the spotlight on fascinating topics and trends that are driving the market through captivating keynote discussions, engaging panel discussions and insightful use-case presentations by some of the leading innovators and experts from the blockchain domain. The agenda will cover several topics including:



What web3 means for enterprises

Bear and bull market trends



Bridging DeFi and CeFi

Blockchain interoperability

Digital assets solutions for businesses and more



The summit unites over 600+ web3 decision makers, 100+ investors to listen to over 30+ speakers and experts from the blockchain space. The summit also hosts the regional finale of the Startup World Cup, organized by the renowned US-based venture capital firm, Pegasus Ventures. The winner earns an opportunity to pitch at the global finals in San Francisco, with the chance to secure the funding prize of US$1 million.

Amongst the notable speakers at the event are:



Kanyarat Saengsawang, Country Head – Thailand, The Sandbox

Shogo Ishida, Co-CEO, Middle East and Africa, EMURGO

Danilo S. Carlucci, Co-Founder and CEO, Morningstar Ventures

Felix Mago, Co-Founder, Dash NEXT

Brian Kuttikkat, Chief Operating Officer, KoinBX

Eeshaan Sachatheva, Partner, Ethereal Ventures

Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Digital Assets Oasis Toby Gilbert, CEO & Co-founder, Coinweb

“As Bangkok's innovation and tech landscape surges forward, blockchain-based solutions are poised to be a key driver in Thailand's digital transformation journey. At Trescon, we're committed to empowering global entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators, by connecting them with accredited investors and industry authorities. The World Blockchain Summit is the ideal platform where blockchain trailblazers share groundbreaking insights and innovations.” - Sharath Kumar, Commercial Director, Trescon

The registration for the World Blockchain Summit Bangkok is now open. Don't miss the opportunity to book the early bird tickets today and gear up for yet another exciting blockchain and crypto event of the year.

The 28th edition of the World Blockchain Summit is presented by:



Gold Sponsor: Retik

Silver Sponsor: Polluxcoin

Bronze Sponsors: INNES Worldwide, AdLunam Inc.

Pitch Partner: MeAI , Secured Finance, Unicorn Ultra

Lanyard Partner: NorPay

Exhibitor: DWF Labs , RedotPay , Mountain Capital Fund, Ecoterra , All Mine LAH, StarNest

Association Partner: Access Blockchain Association Community Partner: APAC DAO

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem globally.

WBS is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others.

About Trescon



Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients.



To book your tickets, visit:

For inquiries, Contact: ...



For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Prerna Arora

Senior PR & Corporate Communications Executive, Trescon

... , ...