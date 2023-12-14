INVL Baltic Farmland Investor's Calendar For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Baltic Farmland plans to publish information to investors in 2024 in accordance with the following calendar:
29 February 2024 – audited financial reports and annual report;
9 May 2024 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2024;
30 July 2024 - semi-annual report of 2024;
12 November 2024 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2024.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Director Egle Surpliene
E-mail: ...
