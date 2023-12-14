Luis Rubiales Signed A Contract With The Moon Labs For NFT Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- -Former President of RFEF, Luis Rubiales is now in the international spotlight.-Korean Web3 Leading Company, The Moon labs will soon mint Rubiales' NFT project globally.International attention continues to focus on Luis Rubiales, the controversial former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), who was mired in controversy after Spain won the last FIFA Women's World Cup.The public's interest in Rubiales continues to grow internationally. Rare Rubiales player cards have increased in price by dozens of times. Support for him has also remained strong.Meanwhile, on November 17, 2023, Korean Web3 company The Moon Labs announced that it signed a contract with Rubiales, who is staying in Granada, Spain, for an NFT project utilizing his portrait rights.South Korea is a digital powerhouse, with many electronic companies such as Samsung and excellent IT companies. In addition, there are various big companies with strong ties to European football, such as Hankook Tire, and Hyundai Motor company known as the official sponsor of UEFA and Real Madrid CF.Luis Rubiales was banned from football for three years due to the FIFA Women's World Cup controversy, but UEFA recently released an official statement thanking him for his contributions to European football.Among his past accomplishments, during his time at the Royal Spanish Football Federation, he proposed that female spectators be allowed to attend the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia as a fundamental condition for the tournament to be held, which became an opportunity for the underlying of women's equality awareness and meaningful social change in Saudi Arabia. In June 2016, he proposed to accept female football players as full members of the Federation, which passed unanimously. Later, in Spain, the Women's football Players Association was officially created.According to The Moon labs official, in the process of pursuing this contract, The Moon labs realized that despite the controversy surrounding Luis Rubiales, there are still many people who support him. Therefore, the purpose of this contract is to create an NFT project to honor Luis Rubiales for his contributions to European football and for those who support him.The Moon Labs is Korean Web3 leading company that served as the head of the NFT exhibit at Global K-Contents exhibition [Oulim], hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the Republic of Korea and the Korea Creative Content Agency, recently held at the Saatchi Gallery in London.Luis Rubiales' NFT project, which is being produced by The Moon labs, will open simultaneously worldwide on January 17, 2024, with The Moon labs' key global partners, in honor of his player number 17.It will be interesting to see what new phenomena and impacts this NFT project by Luis Rubiales and The Moon labs will bring to the international community in the bs

HAN, Yunhee

The Moon Labs

