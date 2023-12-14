(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jigar Thakker, Chief Business Officer at INSIDEA, Recognized as HubSpot Community Champion

Jigar Thakker of INSIDEA is named a HubSpot Community Champion, highlighting his expertise, contributions, and INSIDEA's industry leadership.

- Jigar Thakker, Chief Business Officer at INSIDEATEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jigar Thakker , Chief Business Officer at INSIDEA , has recently been recognized as a HubSpot Community Champion. The HubSpot Community is a globally recognized platform that fosters collaboration among industry leaders, professionals, and businesses.The distinction of a HubSpot Community Champion is not just a title but an acknowledgment of an individual's consistent contributions, expertise, and dedication. Champions like Jigar are individuals who stand out for their commitment to helping others navigate the HubSpot platform's complexities. They share best practices, solve intricate challenges related to marketing, sales, and CRM, and foster a positive and collaborative environment.Jigar's engagement with the HubSpot Community has been proactive, as he consistently shares his expertise to benefit the wider community.Speaking about this recognition, Jigar Thakker said, "Becoming a HubSpot Community Champion is a significant milestone. It's not just about the recognition but about the responsibility it brings. I'm eager to continue my journey, assisting others and making the HubSpot community even more resourceful and collaborative. I believe that together, we can drive more meaningful discussions and create a space where everyone feels supported."Jigar's proactive engagement is evident in his consistent efforts to share expertise and provide valuable insights, benefiting the broader HubSpot community. With this recognition, he aims to further drive INSIDEA's mission by leveraging the vast resources and networking opportunities that the HubSpot Community offers.As Jigar continues its journey in the HubSpot ecosystem, the company looks forward to contributing more and reinforcing its position as a thought leader in the industry.

Nancy Pezarkar

INSIDEA

email us here