Connected Worker Market Is Probable To Grow At 23.19 % CAGR From 2023 To 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connected Worker Market

Empowering the Workforce: Navigating the Thriving Realm of the Connected Worker Market

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Connected Worker Market is anticipated to grow from USD 8.62 Billion in 2023 to USD 37.11 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.19% during the forecast period.

The latest report provides information about the Global Connected Worker market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The Connected Worker Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to Connected Worker Market.

Frontline personnel may communicate with their manager or coworkers who are working in another location thanks to connected worker technology, which combines software, networks, and hardware. Through a remote connection, it allows employees to display their view points, data, and dashboards as needed. The ability to communicate audibly and graphically is provided by connected workers.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the report:

#request-a-sample

Significant Players Covered in the Connected Worker Market Report:

3M Company, Accenture PLC, Avnet, Inc., Dozuki, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Intel Corp., Intellinium, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Smart Track S.R.L., Vandrico Solutions Inc., Wearable Technologies Limited, Wipro Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corp., Tata Consultancy Services, TELUS, IBM, Deloitte, Caterpillar

Note - This Report Sample Includes:

✔ A summary of the research work .

✔ Table of Contents The study's depth of coverage

✔ Market participants at the forefront

✔ The research framework of the report's structure

✔ Exactitude Consultancy's research methodology

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Connected Worker Market Report

Connected Worker Market by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Connected Worker Market by Technology

RFID Location Triangulation

Wi-Fi

Cellular

Bluetooth

Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN)

Wireless Field Area Network (WFAN)

Zigbee

Connected Worker Market by Deployment

On- Premise

Cloud

Connected Worker Market by End User

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Construction

Mining

Oil & Gas

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

25 September 2023: Amadeus said that it is collaborating with Microsoft and Accenture to create new AI-powered connections between its travel and expenditure platform Cytric Easy and Microsoft 365 as part of its ongoing collaboration strategy. The travel assistant is being developed and tested by Amadeus in collaboration with Accenture and Avanade. The assistant, which is integrated with Amadeus' Cytric Easy platform, will match traveler preferences with company policies for a more time- and money-efficient experience.

17 August 2023: To assist joint clients in accelerating the deployment of generative AI, IBM and Microsoft increased their cooperation. This new service will give clients the knowledge and tools they need to innovate their business processes and grow generative AI successfully.

Regional Analysis of the Connected Worker Market:

North America accounted for the largest market in the connected worker market. North America accounted for the 37% market share of the Global market value. Given the existence of multiple connected worker solution providers and the adoption of cutting-edge technology by field workers, North America is predicted to be a significant customer region. Additionally, the presence of important end consumers who were eager to adopt hardware and software solutions gave industry players in the area attractive prospects. One of the key nations with rapid technological adoption is the US. The increased demand for connected worker solutions is mostly due to the rollout of 5G infrastructure, the adoption of IoT technologies, and Silicon Valley backing. One of the main shipping behemoths, DHL, has offered support for wearable technology. The business found that wearable watches boost worker productivity, which increased by 25% as a result of wearable technology.

China's market for connected worker solutions is anticipated to grow at an exceptional rate throughout the projected period. Since the world's largest industrial institutions are eager to implement connected worker solutions, China, which is known as the heart of manufacturing, is predicted to rule the sector over the next 10 years. Future demand for connected worker solutions is also anticipated to increase due to the nation's expanding use of smart manufacturing techniques.

Read the full analysis report for a better understanding (description, TOC, list of tables and figures, and much more):



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the projected market size of the Connected Worker market by 2030?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for coming years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide Connected Worker market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

-What are the moving and rising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What are the development techniques received by the significant market sellers to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the Connected Worker Market Report:

.Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

.Availability of detailed price information (current and historical).

.Useful data on the country's position in the Global market.

.Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

.Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

1. Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

2. Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

3. In-depth analysis of the Connected Worker Market

4. Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

5. Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

6. Neutral perspective on the market performance

7. Recent industry trends and developments

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Connected Worker Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region.

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Connected Worker Market Forecast

OUR REPORT DATE OFFERS:

Customs Data - Detailed Data covers 100% complete

customs-based data with Importer and Exporter Details along with other shipment

information.

Statistical Data - Statistical Data does not contain

Companies' Names but it has other useful information such as Quantity, Country,

Price, etc.

Transit Data - Transit Data covers information of

import-export shipments of the land-locked countries, which pass through

different customs territories.

Mirror Data - Mirror Data contains information, which

is reported by partner countries of countries that do not report their trade

data.

WE HAVE HISTORICAL DATA ALSO OF THESE COUNTRIES FROM JANUARY 2012 ONWARDS TO FUTURE MONTHS. WE UPDATE OUR DATABASE IN EVERY 35 DAYS (depend upon countries)

“We offer data for more than 195 nations. This is far greater than any other company at the moment and the largest number in the market”. The report can be customized according to the client's requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts ( ... ) and we'll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

Do You Have Any Queries or Specific Requirements? Ask Our Industry Expert:

#request-a-sample

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Connected Worker Market stands as a beacon of innovation in workforce management, revolutionizing how industries approach safety, efficiency, and collaboration. As technology continues to advance, connected worker technologies will remain instrumental in shaping the landscape of the modern workforce, fostering a future where efficiency, safety, and connectivity converge seamlessly. The journey of connected worker solutions unfolds with boundless possibilities, redefining the way we work and interact in the digital age.

Discover more research Reports:

Everything-as-a-Service

.

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software



Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)



Audio and Visual Public Address System



Land Mobile Radio



About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm that helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us for your special interest research needs at ... and we will get in touch with you within 24 hours and help you find the market research report you need.

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn