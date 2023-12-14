LPWAN Market Is Anticipated To Grow At 74.50% CAGR From 2023 To 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LPWAN Market

Connecting the Future: Exploring the Expanding Landscape of the LPWAN Market and Its Transformative Impact.

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Global LPWAN Market is anticipated to grow from USD 14.31 Billion in 2023 to USD 704.95 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 74.50 % during the forecast period.

The latest report provides information about the Global LPWAN market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The LPWAN Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to LPWAN Market.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) is a network type. It is a kind of wireless communication network made to give connected devices long-range communication while using little power. Internet of Things (IoT) applications where devices need to transfer modest amounts of data over vast distances while running on limited battery capacity are particularly well-suited for LPWANs. It is a wireless technique that transmits data slowly over long distances between low-power devices. The low-cost, low-power, and wide-area connections offered by LPWANs are anticipated to be advantageous for devices that require a lot of battery life and can transport data over long distances. The market for low-power wide area networks is expected to expand as a result of falling LPWAN technology costs.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the report:

#request-a-sample

Significant Players Covered in the LPWAN Market Report:

Actility, AT&T Intellectual Property, DASH7, Flashnet Communications Inc., Helium Network, Ingenu, Link Labs, LoRaWAN, LORIOT, NB-IOT, Nwave, Proximus SADP, Random Phase Multiple Access (RPMA), Samsara Networks Inc., Senet, Sigfox, Teralink Solutions, Vodafone Group PLC, WAVIoT, Weightless, Wi-SUN

Note - This Report Sample Includes:

✔ A summary of the research work .

✔ Table of Contents The study's depth of coverage

✔ Market participants at the forefront

✔ The research framework of the report's structure

✔ Exactitude Consultancy's research methodology

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the LPWAN Market Report

LPWAN Market by Technology

LoRaWAN

NB-IoT

SIGFOX

Others

LPWAN Market by Application

Smart Building

Smart Gas and Water Monitoring

Smart Waste Management

Smart Agriculture

Smart Parking

Others

LPWAN Market by End User

Oil and Gas

Industrial Manufacturing

Agriculture

Consumer Electronics

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

October 01, 2023: The pioneer of the Connected OperationsTM Cloud, announced new insight into its U.S. public sector customer growth, as the company continues to expand its customer base across organizations that serve millions of constituents every day. Samsara partners with government and education customers at the state and local levels nationwide to digitize their operations, helping to increase service transparency and sustainability, improve community safety, and take data-informed actions.

September 01, 2023: Link Labs is the Global leader in IoT location services technology, providing real-time enterprise asset visibility for manufacturing and logistics operations. Our solution, Air Finder, was developed to improve companies' operational efficiency through the tracking and monitoring of assets. IDM is a minority-owned supply chain company based in Dallas, Texas. They specialize in manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, and distribution. They are distributors of office supplies, furniture, disinfectant wipes, and more. IDM has embraced the role of being an extended purchasing arm to aid supply chain management teams in managing the flow of materials.

Regional Analysis for LPWAN Market:

North America accounted for the largest market in the LPWAN market. North America accounted for 37% of the worldwide market value. Communication technologies, such as 4G LTE and the early implementation of 5G networks, are widely used throughout North America.

North America is home to a number of the world's major LPWAN manufacturers and suppliers. These firms offer a wide range of network analysis tools, ranging from simple models to extremely complex vector LPWANs (VNAs). Their presence in the area helps to drive the LPWAN market forward.

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M, two cellular LPWAN technologies, have gained popularity in the area, especially with the backing of the major telecom providers. Among the widely used LPWAN technologies in North America are Sigfox and LoRaWAN. Due to its open standard and the presence of the LoRa Alliance, which supports interoperability, LoRaWAN in particular has gained considerable adoption.

Read the full analysis report for a better understanding (description, TOC, list of tables and figures, and much more):



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the projected market size of the LPWAN market by 2030?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for coming years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide LPWAN market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

-What is the moving and rising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What are the development techniques received by the significant market sellers to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the LPWAN Market Report:

.Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

.Availability of detailed price information (current and historical).

.Useful data on countries' positions in the Global market.

.Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

.Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

1. Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

2. Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

3. In-depth analysis of the LPWAN Market

4. Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

5. Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

6. Neutral perspective on the market performance

7. Recent industry trends and developments

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 LPWAN Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region.

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global LPWAN Market Forecast

OUR REPORT DATE OFFERS:

Customs Data - Detailed Data covers 100% complete

customs-based data with Importer and Exporter Details along with another shipment

information.

Statistical Data - Statistical Data does not contain

Companies' Names but it has other useful information such as Quantity, Country,

Price, etc.

Transit Data - Transit Data covers information of

import-export shipments of the land-locked countries, which pass through

different customs territories.

Mirror Data - Mirror Data contains information, which

is reported by partner countries of countries that do not report their trade

data.

WE HAVE HISTORICAL DATA ALSO OF THESE COUNTRIES FROM JANUARY 2012 ONWARDS TO FUTURE MONTHS. WE UPDATE OUR DATABASE IN EVERY 35 DAYS (depend upon countries)

“We offer data for more than 195 nations. This is far greater than any other company at the moment and the largest number in the market”. The report can be customized according to the client's requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts ( ... ) and we'll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

Do You Have Any Queries or Specific Requirements? Ask Our Industry Expert:

#request-a-sample

Conclusion

In conclusion, the LPWAN Market stands as a powerhouse in the evolution of connectivity, providing efficient, low-power solutions for a myriad of applications. As technology continues to advance, LPWAN will remain instrumental in shaping the landscape of connected devices, offering a reliable and scalable foundation for the future of IoT and beyond. The journey of LPWAN unfolds with boundless possibilities, connecting the world in unprecedented ways.

Discover more research Reports:

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market



Active Optical Cable Market



High Dynamic Range Market



White Box Server Market



Video Wall Market



About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm that helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us for your special interest research needs at ... and we will get in touch with you within 24 hours and help you find the market research report you need.



Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn