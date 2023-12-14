LIVE UPDATES: Israel Continues Offensive As Rain Adds To Suffering Of Displaced Gazans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Nearly 1.9 million people are now residing in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the UN relief agency in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Humanitarian crisis still weighs heavy in the besieged enclave as large crowds wait for hours around aid distribution centres in desperate need for basic necessities such as food, water, and shelter. UN also added that aid distribution has largely stopped across the rest of Gaza.

Heavy rains and flooding worsen conditions for displaced families in Gaza as tens of thousands of displaced people struggle to stay dry in tents and makeshift shelters.

[9:45 am Doha Time] Almost half of Gaza's population now in Rafah: UN

This picture shows tents and makeshift shelters at a camp for displaced Palestinian people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip where most civilians have taken refuge, on December 13, 2023. Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP

“Large crowds wait for hours around aid distribution centres, in desperate need of food, water, shelter, health, and protection,” the UN said.

While limited aid is still being distributed in Rafah, aid distribution has largely stopped across the rest of Gaza, the UN added.

----

[8:30 am Doha Time] Heavy rains, and flooding worsen conditions for displaced families in Gaza

Cold winter rains and flooding have added to the misery and death engulfing northern Gaza.

A Palestinian woman looks on from her makeshift tent at a camp set up on a schoolyard in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip where most civilians have taken refuge, on December 13, 2023. Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

Israeli attacks had already pulverised Gaza's sewage system and the flooding has now filled streets with the decay of war.

Tens of thousands of displaced people are struggling to stay dry in tents and other makeshift shelters amid food and water shortages as well as the looming threat of disease and starvation.

----

[8:00 am Doha Time] Biden administration staff protest outside White House

A group of people gathered in front of the White House for a candlelit vigil holding a sign that say,“President Biden, your staff demands a ceasefire”.

Josh Paul, who resigned from the State Department in October over the US's“lethal assistance to Israel”, spoke at the event.

Information shared online before the protest encouraged staff members from the Biden-Harris administration to attend. Attendees were encouraged to wear masks and nondescript clothing and not to bring their work phones.